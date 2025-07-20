Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 275,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,739,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $8,420,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SCCO. Itau BBA Securities raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.1%

Southern Copper stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12-month low of $74.11 and a 12-month high of $118.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.27%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.