Jennison Associates LLC Takes $27.54 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 53,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $518.83 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $555.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.64 and its 200 day moving average is $487.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,964,243.54. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,323,150. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

