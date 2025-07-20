Jennison Associates LLC Sells 7,411 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.34% of BWX Technologies worth $30,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BWXT opened at $142.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.94.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

