Jennison Associates LLC Sells 32,454 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,454 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $46,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.93.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.5%

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.11. The company has a market cap of $196.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

