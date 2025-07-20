Jennison Associates LLC Sells 124,253 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,253 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Johnson Controls International worth $51,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $108.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $109.40.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,705,106 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.18.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

