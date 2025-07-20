Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 254,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,396,000 after buying an additional 140,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,756,000 after buying an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,286,000 after buying an additional 422,755 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,599,000 after buying an additional 94,768 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $159.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average of $140.35. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

