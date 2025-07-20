Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 551,608 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 229.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 551,608 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Corning worth $36,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,747,402,000 after purchasing an additional 916,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $875,633,000 after purchasing an additional 533,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Corning by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,870,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,560,000 after purchasing an additional 208,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $490,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,800,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,723,000 after purchasing an additional 78,497 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,692.56. This represents a 51.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,805.10. The trade was a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

