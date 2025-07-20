Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,683 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.53% of Bilibili worth $42,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Bilibili to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Bilibili Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $31.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 0.91.

About Bilibili

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.