Jennison Associates LLC Has $29.07 Million Stock Holdings in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,391 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $29,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heico by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 1.1% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Heico Stock Performance

Heico stock opened at $322.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Heico Corporation has a 12-month low of $216.68 and a 12-month high of $328.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Heico Increases Dividend

Heico ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total transaction of $10,442,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 122,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,458,696.92. This represents a 22.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total value of $172,361.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,924.14. The trade was a 62.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,356 shares of company stock valued at $40,684,976. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $352.00 price target on shares of Heico and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Heico from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Heico from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Heico from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.45.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

