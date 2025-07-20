Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $52,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 6,259.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCOM. Wall Street Zen cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of TCOM opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.07. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.