JC Decaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) vs. Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Critical Review

JC Decaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) and Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Banzai International shares are held by institutional investors. 57.7% of Banzai International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for JC Decaux and Banzai International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JC Decaux 0 2 0 1 2.67 Banzai International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Banzai International has a consensus price target of $240.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,085.57%. Given Banzai International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banzai International is more favorable than JC Decaux.

This table compares JC Decaux and Banzai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JC Decaux N/A N/A N/A Banzai International -350.15% N/A -95.89%

Volatility and Risk

JC Decaux has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banzai International has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JC Decaux and Banzai International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JC Decaux $3.93 billion 0.94 $280.16 million N/A N/A Banzai International $6.83 million 1.40 -$31.51 million N/A N/A

JC Decaux has higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International.

About JC Decaux

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services. The Transport segment provides advertising services in public transport systems, such as airports, metros, buses, trams, and trains. The Billboard segment is involved in advertising on private property, including traditional large format or back-light billboards; neon-light billboards; and advertising wall wraps. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. JCDecaux SE is a subsidiary of JCDecaux Holding SAS.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

