Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Price Up 12.4% – Should You Buy?

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.32. Approximately 114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Japan Steel Works Trading Up 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $497.32 million during the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

