J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 173.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,150 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $23,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

