Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 348498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

IE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Ivanhoe Electric to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,831,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,562 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 496,058 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,323,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 495,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 722,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 474,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

