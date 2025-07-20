iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $197.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

