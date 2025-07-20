iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $112.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $112.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

