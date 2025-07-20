iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,281,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,993,000 after buying an additional 154,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,212,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,725,000 after buying an additional 212,267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,096,000 after buying an additional 340,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,712,000 after buying an additional 308,531 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,087,000 after buying an additional 551,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $140.64 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $140.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

