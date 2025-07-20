iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $292.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.89 and a 200-day moving average of $274.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

