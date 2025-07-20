iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $239.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.64.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.