iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Stegner Investment Associates Inc.

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $63.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

