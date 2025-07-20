iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Reduced by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $88.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

