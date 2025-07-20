iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Shares Sold by Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000.

BATS XVV opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

