iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Counterweight Ventures LLC

Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.11 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

