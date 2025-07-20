iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.5% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $630.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $606.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.83. The stock has a market cap of $635.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $632.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

