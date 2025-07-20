iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 161.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.02. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

