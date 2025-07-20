iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Boosted by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 121.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $118.13 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $120.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average is $117.29.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.