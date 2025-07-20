iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Boosted by Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $85.24 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $101.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.