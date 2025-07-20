Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $44.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

