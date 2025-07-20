Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,596,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

IDHQ stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $33.27. The company has a market cap of $465.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

