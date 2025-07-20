Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $46.30 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

