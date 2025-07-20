Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,693,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after buying an additional 804,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,635,000 after buying an additional 530,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,926,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,487,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,421,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after buying an additional 350,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,409,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after buying an additional 54,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

