International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) was down 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 198,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 73,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

