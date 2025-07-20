Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.31. 23,168,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 86,063,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Intel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,569,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intel by 99.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $677,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901,457 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,752,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

