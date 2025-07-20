Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $166,726.40 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $166,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 649,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,674.80. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1%

WMT opened at $95.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,154 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,635,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,167,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $5,737,355,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,943,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,037 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.