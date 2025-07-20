Insider Buying: Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX – Get Free Report) insider Arvind Misra purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($8,441.56).

The company has a market cap of $21.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of -1.16.

Belararox Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Australia. The company explores for zinc, lithium, copper, gold, silver, nickel, and lead deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Belara project that covers an area of 643 square kilometers located in New South Wales.

