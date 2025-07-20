Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,001 Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-On by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-On by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-On by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap-On by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:SNA opened at $336.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $266.56 and a 1-year high of $373.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.74.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. Snap-On’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,957.60. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $1,814,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,808,590.40. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research raised Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

