Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 314.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.