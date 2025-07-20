Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNXC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter valued at $3,505,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 120.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 8,608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Concentrix Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,697.80. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 303,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,954,652. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

