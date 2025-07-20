Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $286,000 in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SEI Investments by 156.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 104.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $92.82 on Friday. SEI Investments Company has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $1,668,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,843. This trade represents a 45.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $4,213,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,645. This represents a 78.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,126 shares of company stock worth $19,638,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SEI Investments from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.