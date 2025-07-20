Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $270,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $94,867,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Exelixis by 330.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,484,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,167 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Exelixis by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,159,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,321,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $44.47 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 693,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,021,027.28. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 967,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,520,732. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817 in the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.