Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $228,000 Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 121.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,394,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,476,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in RLI by 580.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 354,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RLI by 90.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 308,154 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 574,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 271,260 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.67. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $91.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

