Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,921 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. Citigroup raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.