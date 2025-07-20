ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Up 12.2% – Should You Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.66 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 13,077,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,688,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).
ImmuPharma Stock Up 11.2%
The stock has a market cap of £9.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.04.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. Equities analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
