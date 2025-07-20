IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,207 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

