IFP Advisors Inc Has $8.59 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Innovative Wealth Building LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $443.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $430.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

