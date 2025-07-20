IFP Advisors Inc Has $18.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,562 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after buying an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,444,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,951 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $134.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.29 and a 200-day moving average of $129.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.97.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.