IFP Advisors Inc Has $13.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after buying an additional 807,748 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 743,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,575,000 after buying an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $309.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.12 and a 200-day moving average of $287.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $310.20. The firm has a market cap of $510.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.