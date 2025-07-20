IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $140.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

