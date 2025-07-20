IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 4,298 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $67.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

