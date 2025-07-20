Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $43,000 Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 63.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 194,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 5.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 6.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 20,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $284,650.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,112.92. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 500,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $6,190,012.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,328,059 shares in the company, valued at $709,721,370.42. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,034,320 shares of company stock worth $20,211,444. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

